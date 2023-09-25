Patch 0.24.2

• Added Restrictions tab to Mission Editor: ability to disable certain weapons and aircraft per-faction

• Reduced Chicane fuel consumption

• Reduced SAH-46 stub wing effective area by 25% to improve deceleration ability

• Added recoil to Chicane chin turret

• Replaced Chicane IRM-S1 single mount with a double mount

• Increased Boltstrike's willingness to fire at targets that already have inbound missiles

• Increased Boltstrike radar detection range from 15km to 17km

• Reduced cases of bombs ending up underground

• Added low speed self-destruct to AGM-48 and AGM-68 to prevent very long missile alerts

• Multiplayer menu: fixed lobby name not updating when selecting a mission

• Fixed some buildings not deleting cleanly in Mission Editor