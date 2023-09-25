 Skip to content

Nuclear Option Playtest update for 25 September 2023

Patch 0.24.2

Patch 0.24.2 · Build 12270570

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added Restrictions tab to Mission Editor: ability to disable certain weapons and aircraft per-faction
• Reduced Chicane fuel consumption
• Reduced SAH-46 stub wing effective area by 25% to improve deceleration ability
• Added recoil to Chicane chin turret
• Replaced Chicane IRM-S1 single mount with a double mount
• Increased Boltstrike's willingness to fire at targets that already have inbound missiles
• Increased Boltstrike radar detection range from 15km to 17km
• Reduced cases of bombs ending up underground
• Added low speed self-destruct to AGM-48 and AGM-68 to prevent very long missile alerts
• Multiplayer menu: fixed lobby name not updating when selecting a mission
• Fixed some buildings not deleting cleanly in Mission Editor

