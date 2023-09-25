 Skip to content

Uber Destruction update for 25 September 2023

SHMUP Fest Game Update + 25% Sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 12270544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To celebrate, I'm releasing this update and running a 25% off sale while this Steam event is active!

_

This update is but a taste of what future updates will contain. Tons of tweaks and fixes, plus some new features that we'll dive right into.

_

Characters:

  • All characters can now flip side-to-side!

Mercenary:

  • Now unlocked by defeating specific boss.

Enemies:

  • (New Enemy) "Muncher", will try to blast your face off.
  • (New Enemy) "Very Evil Truck", throws down explosive barrels.
  • (New Boss) ...

Weapons:

  • "M130"
  • "Musket"
  • "Revolver"
  • "Famas"
  • "B.A.R"
  • Re-balanced and shifted a ton of weapons into different rarities

Items:

  • "Surreal Storage", Use currency as alternative ammo type.
  • "Clever Cloak", Become invulnerable while dashing. (Dashing?)
  • "Timeout", Extends the damage cooldown duration after you've been hit.
  • "Warping Wraps", Projectiles that fly off screen have a chance to "wrap" around.

Other:

  • You can now dash away from enemies!
  • Chests will spawn and scroll along the road during levels.
  • The new spinner of doom gives you a 50/50 chance of winning or losing?
  • New level?
  • The default pistol will now auto-fire.
  • Three new difficulties, (Easy, Normal, Hard)
  • Few visual changes to levels.
  • Tons of adjustments to enemies and weapons.

_

Like I said, this was a rather small update for what I expect to release the future, but please enjoy the game!

_

Cheers!

