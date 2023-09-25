SHMUP Fest Game Update + 25% Sale!

To celebrate, I'm releasing this update and running a 25% off sale while this Steam event is active!
_
This update is but a taste of what future updates will contain. Tons of tweaks and fixes, plus some new features that we'll dive right into.
_
Characters:
- All characters can now flip side-to-side!
Mercenary:
- Now unlocked by defeating specific boss.
Enemies:
- (New Enemy) "Muncher", will try to blast your face off.
- (New Enemy) "Very Evil Truck", throws down explosive barrels.
- (New Boss) ...
Weapons:
- "M130"
- "Musket"
- "Revolver"
- "Famas"
- "B.A.R"
- Re-balanced and shifted a ton of weapons into different rarities
Items:
- "Surreal Storage", Use currency as alternative ammo type.
- "Clever Cloak", Become invulnerable while dashing. (Dashing?)
- "Timeout", Extends the damage cooldown duration after you've been hit.
- "Warping Wraps", Projectiles that fly off screen have a chance to "wrap" around.
Other:
- You can now dash away from enemies!
- Chests will spawn and scroll along the road during levels.
- The new spinner of doom gives you a 50/50 chance of winning or losing?
- New level?
- The default pistol will now auto-fire.
- Three new difficulties, (Easy, Normal, Hard)
- Few visual changes to levels.
- Tons of adjustments to enemies and weapons.
_
Like I said, this was a rather small update for what I expect to release the future, but please enjoy the game!
_
Cheers!
