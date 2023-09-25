Minor Update 2.2.00.0

Changelog / Patch notes
Quality Of Life
- Introduced a collectibles gallery in the main menu, allowing players to view both locked and unlocked items and augmentations, providing them with a comprehensive gaming experience.
- Reworked the main menu interface for an improved experience.
Item Balance
- Adjusted the behavior of "Exo-Boss Recovery Module," "Magnetic Firestorm Amplifier," and "Experience Velocity Drive" item bonuses; they no longer stack, and picking them up resets their timers.
Bug Fixes and Issues
- Fixed the Steam achievement name from "hardcore mode" to "brutal mode" for accurate representation.
- Nanosteel Absorption Vessel values in the Achievement reward tooltip now correctly display "+3% Life Steal Chance +1% Life Steal Value" instead of the previous incorrect values.
- Resolved the issue where certain item bonuses, such as those from "Exo-Boss Recovery Module," "Magnetic Firestorm Amplifier," and "Experience Velocity Drive," were not resetting, causing them to reach excessively high values and potentially crashing the game.
Changed files in this update