Update 0.61 patch notes: Goblin Village, Shaman Miniboss, Ambient Music, & more!

Uploaded build 0.61 to default branch

Goblin Village:

The Goblin Village event room was this updates community-voted addition!

This event room can be found in the Dwarven Caves. The village is FILLED with both goblins and loot, this is the goblin's base of operations around the caves and contains our newest mob addition, the Goblin Shaman.

The Shaman is a new miniboss that can only be found in the Goblin Village, he does not have any melee attacks and instead has 3 different spells he can cast based on his combat situation:

• "Earthen Eruption" is the Shaman's main attack, this summons an earthen spike trail leading towards its target dealing 1 damage whenever a dwarf is standing under the spikes as they arise from the ground.

• "Elemental Shove" is the Shaman's secondary attack, only being cast whenever the Shaman is under attack from dwarves in melee range. The Shaman first casts a gust of wind which will push any nearby dwarves away, then he raises a circle of earthen spikes around himself which deals 1 damage to any dwarf caught in the spikes.

• "Ring of Rejuvenation" This is the Shaman's final spell, only being cast whenever more than half of the mobs around him are less than 70% health, or if the Shaman's health is below 70%. After casting, the shaman will send out a ring of healing expanding from him healing any goblin which touches the ring for 30% of their total health. This spell has a 10 second cooldown.

The shaman has 4 different items he can drop on death which are exclusive to his loot table.

Controller Support:

Added official controller support!

Plugging in a controller will automatically swap your controls to it.

A small cursor circle will appear instead of your mouse that you can move around with the left joystick in menus.

Controller binds can NOT be rebound at the moment.

Environment:

Added new event room Goblin Village, which can be found in the Dwarven Caves.

Added new event room Abandoned Miner's Supply Cache, which can be found in both the Dwarven Caves and Crystal Caverns.

Added various crystals, chest spawns, rocks to Crystal Mega Room.

Added random prop variation to Crystal Mega Room.

Moved candles in Cursed Blade room.

Adjusted spawn chance of all event rooms and extractions.

Items:

Added epic trinket Magical Beads, which is dropped off the Goblin Shaman.

Added epic polearm Earthen Spike, which is dropped off the Goblin Shaman.

Added rare dagger Ritual Knife, which is dropped off the Goblin Shaman.

Added rare trinket Shaman Scarf, which is dropped off the Goblin Shaman.

Added epic item Escape Rope, which can be found in crates and Miner's Supply Caches.

(The escape rope is essentially a placeable extraction you and your allies can use to leave the caves at any time!)

Added epic potion Refillable Potion, which can be found in chests.

Added epic trinket Obsidian Pommel, which is dropped off Goblin Warriors.

Added epic trinket Humming Crystal, which can be found in chests.

Added rare boots Blastproof Boots, which can be found in chests.

Added rare trinket Silver Ring, which can be found in chests.

Added rare trinket Miner's Lunchbox trinket that spawns exclusively in Miner's Supply Caches.

Added common trinket Crystal Sharpening Stone, which can be found in chests.

Added common consumable Crude Goblin's Bandage, which is dropped off any Goblin.

Recall Potions now teleport ALL players to their destination.

Critical Strike Chance Potions now give Critical Strike Damage as well as Crit Chance.

Speed Potions now give Dexterity as well as Speed.

Doubled the bomb's damage against mobs.

Buffed Dirty Steel Bracers.

Speedy Boots now have a trail effect coming from each boot.

Changed Sharpening Stone Floor spawn range.

Removed revive potion from spawning in 1 player lobbies.

Music:

Added 4 new ambient music tracks that will randomly play based on which biome you are in. Music is synced across players in a run together. You'll soon be able to find these new music tracks on our official YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the socials section of the main menu.

• Dwarven Caves:

Prelude to Collapse - Adam Mansour

Subterranean Light - Adam Mansour

• Crystal Caverns:

Dwarven Explorin - Adam Mansour

Crystalline Echoes - David Ripley

Talents:

• Dagger Tree

Added new talent, Evasive Reflexes: Having more than 40% dodge chance increases your dexterity.

Added new talent, Lethal Laceration: Mob hits have a chance to deal additional damage to the mob. This cannot deal a critical strike.

Revenge has a new connection between it and Soporific Ingredient.

In The Shadows now connects to Revenge instead of Soporific Ingredient.

Quick Reflexes now grants dodge chance, where as Defensive Reflexes now gives block chance, stats of both talents nerfed slightly.

Dazing Strike has a new connection to Defensive Reflexes. In The Shadows now requires you to have less than 30% block chance to proc.

• Ranged Tree

Added new talent, Artiful Dodger: Dodging an attack increases your jump height for a very short duration.

• Armor Tree

Push The Attack now grants you dexterity instead of critical strike chance.

Misc:

Added new task The Goblin's Grand Plan.

Added controller support.

Added ambient music.

Added main menu setting to turn on random music.

Added auto sprint setting which allows your character to automatically sprint when holding a move key, holding shift with this setting makes you walk instead of sprint.

Added toggle sprint setting.

Added Controller sensitivities setting.

Added a setting to disable the controller.

Added HotbarCycleLeft and HotbarCycleRight keybinds to settings.

Added what region you are in while in a lobby.

Added USA South Central region.

Selecting a region will now tell you the legible name instead of the region's token, even when Choose Best is selected.

Scrolling through the hotbar now only scrolls between main hand weapons, not torches (but if you have the Burn talent, scrolling will include torches).

Pressing 'Escape' while binding a key now unbinds the key completely.

Doubled the xp gain on hardmode.

Trying to attack while sprinting will now stop your sprint, and allow you to attack.

Updated Cave Snake attack animation, added snake rattle before spitting on normal mode.

Changed placeholder cat message to be "Press chat key".

Tutorial pop-ups now show you the key you have bound used to hide the pop-up instead of the default key.

Movespeed now effects mob's movement acceleration as well.

Pressing your inventory key now closes you spell book and opens your inventory.

Working on mob ragdolls, bats have a test version of it now.

Added a setting to disable ragdolls.

If an item falls out of the world, it is now teleported back to the start room.

Fixes:

Fixed settings slider input value not taking decimal numbers.

Fixed streamer mode misspelled "Steamer Mode".

Fixed Close Quarters Combat talent not working.

Fixed a bunch of player clipping problems.

Fixed small issues with various rooms.

Fixed not being able to hide/show GUI when dead or spectating.

Fixed Crimson Slosh getting stuck on walls.

Fixed mob pathing on minecart tracks in Crystal Mega Room.

Fixed the boss music continuing to play forever.

Fixed slimes sliming boxes.

Fixed downed players being revived on the next floor.