- Stage 3 enemy AI improvements.
- Performance optimizations.
- Sound optimizations, when multiple sounds are playing.
- Updated UI colors.
- Power-Ups graphical glitch fixed.
- Added background layer nebulae effect.
Bad Chicken update for 25 September 2023
General Improvements
