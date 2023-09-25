 Skip to content

Bad Chicken update for 25 September 2023

General Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stage 3 enemy AI improvements.
  • Performance optimizations.
  • Sound optimizations, when multiple sounds are playing.
  • Updated UI colors.
  • Power-Ups graphical glitch fixed.
  • Added background layer nebulae effect.

Changed files in this update

