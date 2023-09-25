 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kin's Chronicle update for 25 September 2023

v0.51.2-beta

Share · View all patches · Build 12270378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Should be the last of the tiny hotfixes for a while, just to bring us back to where we were.

What's Changed
🪲🔨 Bug Fixes
● Achievements not working by @flashdim in #58

Full Changelog: v0.51.1-beta...v0.51.2-beta

Changed files in this update

Kin's Chronicle Depot 1617801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link