Kill The Cute update for 25 September 2023

Update 0.40

Update 0.40

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 new map and 4 new cards added to the game.

New Map :

  • Neon Dungeon

New Cards :

  • Fireball Barreage
  • Ice Barrier
  • Downgrade
  • Precaution

Fixes :

  • 3rd and 4th Bosses are slightly stronger now.
  • Bosses can't take damage by colliding to player anymore.

