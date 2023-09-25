Update 0.40

1 new map and 4 new cards added to the game.
New Map :
- Neon Dungeon
New Cards :
- Fireball Barreage
- Ice Barrier
- Downgrade
- Precaution
Fixes :
- 3rd and 4th Bosses are slightly stronger now.
- Bosses can't take damage by colliding to player anymore.
