Hotfix 0.6.0.4

0.6.0.4 (9/24/2023)
- Area for delivering units to a player's trading post has been expanded, clearing up possible traffic jams.
- Pirate AI base interaction improved.
- Bug fix - Cargo quadcopter picking up from mining vehicles were broken.
- Bug fix - Allied AI trucks were not delivering at settlements, causing starvation, among other problems.
- Bug fix - AI was not delivering their trash properly, causing trash contracts to not work.
- Bug fix - Pickup filter sometimes incorrect with combat vehicles.
- Bug fix - Allied vehicles getting stuck on your land.
- Bug fix - Impassability not getting refreshed when land is purchased.
- Bug fix - Allied units getting destroyed by land purchases sometimes.
- Bug fix - Cargo speeder exhaust fx being offset improperly.
- Bug fix - Enemy units always deselect when moving into unexplored terrain, not just when the game is unpaused.
- Crash fix - Crash sometimes when using gun rovers.
- Crash fix - Selling a vehicle to a faction when it is on your land.
Changed files in this update