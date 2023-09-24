 Skip to content

MegaFactory Titan update for 24 September 2023

Hotfix 0.6.0.4

Build 12270143

0.6.0.4 (9/24/2023)

  • Area for delivering units to a player's trading post has been expanded, clearing up possible traffic jams.
  • Pirate AI base interaction improved.
  • Bug fix - Cargo quadcopter picking up from mining vehicles were broken.
  • Bug fix - Allied AI trucks were not delivering at settlements, causing starvation, among other problems.
  • Bug fix - AI was not delivering their trash properly, causing trash contracts to not work.
  • Bug fix - Pickup filter sometimes incorrect with combat vehicles.
  • Bug fix - Allied vehicles getting stuck on your land.
  • Bug fix - Impassability not getting refreshed when land is purchased.
  • Bug fix - Allied units getting destroyed by land purchases sometimes.
  • Bug fix - Cargo speeder exhaust fx being offset improperly.
  • Bug fix - Enemy units always deselect when moving into unexplored terrain, not just when the game is unpaused.
  • Crash fix - Crash sometimes when using gun rovers.
  • Crash fix - Selling a vehicle to a faction when it is on your land.

