Spell Disk 0.4.3 patch

- Added infinite insight (yellow meta-progress resources) sinks. You can upgrade to unlock the ability to reroll starting spells and the ability to create extra dice before the start of the run in the root chamber. Exiting the Root Chamber after purchasing either of these will waste your used insight resource, so be careful.
- Changed the default behavior of pressing the Option or ESC button in the inventory. Instead of pausing the game while the inventory was open, the player will now exit the inventory. You can revert back to the previous behavior by selecting the "Pause On Inventory" button in the Setting menu's Key Configuration Panel.
- Fixed the bug where items can get stuck if you were already carrying an item but used auto equip on another item of the same type.
- Fixed various artifact objects such as hidden slingshot's projectile not having proper damage/elemental type creation or finish.
- Fixed the typo in Warden's Trouser.
- Fixed Axe's charge attack and Scythe's charge attack not benefiting from the Martial Lens artifact.
- Picking up a starting spell automatically replenishes mana to full to test it out.
- Removed some artifacts that were not applicable in Survivor mode from the weapon class's item pool.
Spell Disk update for 24 September 2023
