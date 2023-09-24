-= Patch v0.95 =

This one is a little different from usual. The patch is focused on the minigames system.

-Dog Duty Survivor is now playable by inserting it's CD Rom to the player's computer.

-My favorite on this patch: Gianni Matragrano played DogDuty Survivor, and asked to do Octopus voices. I loved the results. I love you Gianni.

-There's now a new minigame after entering Chapter 3.

-Added an action figure that was missing from the game.

-Smol things here and there (some I forgot, some would not be funny to spoil here)

I will give more focus for bugs and other issues next patch. Also, the game's ending is getting closer to completion!

Until next time,