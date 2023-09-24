 Skip to content

Fida Puti Samurai update for 24 September 2023

-= Patch v0.95 =-

Patch v0.95 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This one is a little different from usual. The patch is focused on the minigames system.
-Dog Duty Survivor is now playable by inserting it's CD Rom to the player's computer.
-My favorite on this patch: Gianni Matragrano played DogDuty Survivor, and asked to do Octopus voices. I loved the results. I love you Gianni.
-There's now a new minigame after entering Chapter 3.
-Added an action figure that was missing from the game.
-Smol things here and there (some I forgot, some would not be funny to spoil here)

I will give more focus for bugs and other issues next patch. Also, the game's ending is getting closer to completion!

Until next time,

Changed files in this update

Fi da Puti Samurai Content Depot 1534341
