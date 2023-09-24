 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 24 September 2023

Windows Build 587 - Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12270024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Patriot Oxide and Patriot Oxide Fury are 5% faster to help with Dive in the Hive podium placement.
  • New players indicated game is too difficult without Compact Class availability.
  • Graphics Settings available in Pause Menu for Granite God Mesa.
  • Default Resolution is now 2560 x 1440 to help 4K monitor owners who are using low to mid-range GPUs like Intel Arc.

