 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Army Troop update for 24 September 2023

New version 1.7 of Army Troop

Share · View all patches · Build 12270019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone
We just published a new updated version 1.7 of Army Troop with new features:
-better optimization and more performance
-better graphics look and more brighter
-better weapons recoil
-better visibility with sight accessoire
Enjoy these new changes, Check out the game page for more details, and wishlist if you like it, give us a review if you already have the game to support us.
Thank you for your support

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2215271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2215272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2215273
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2215274
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link