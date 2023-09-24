New version 1.7 of Army Troop

Hello everyone
We just published a new updated version 1.7 of Army Troop with new features:
-better optimization and more performance
-better graphics look and more brighter
-better weapons recoil
-better visibility with sight accessoire
Enjoy these new changes, Check out the game page for more details, and wishlist if you like it, give us a review if you already have the game to support us.
Thank you for your support
