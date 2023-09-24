Online Event has started special guest Dontell Pickett

Special guest Dontell Pickett is releasing new music from his new album Gorilla Tactics exclusively on Parts Unknown the event will be going on for 7 days and we will be adding new content each day. Story mode is no longer available on the game we will focus on online mode and the online events moving forward. Unknown beach will be available in the next few days. You can select your fighting style in online mode now more fighting styles will be available soon.

Dontell Pickett's Spotify link:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6T7kZs4B2QfzCiMOBbriCn