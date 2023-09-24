 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 24 September 2023

Online Event has started special guest Dontell Pickett

Share · View all patches · Build 12270005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special guest Dontell Pickett is releasing new music from his new album Gorilla Tactics exclusively on Parts Unknown the event will be going on for 7 days and we will be adding new content each day. Story mode is no longer available on the game we will focus on online mode and the online events moving forward. Unknown beach will be available in the next few days. You can select your fighting style in online mode now more fighting styles will be available soon.

Dontell Pickett's Spotify link:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6T7kZs4B2QfzCiMOBbriCn

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
