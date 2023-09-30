Version 1.1.0 Update

A new patch is out for Danger Cliff with a whole bunch of QOL improvements!

Clifford's downward rush has been altered slightly to make it easier to use and it now has a shortcut button (can be changed in the Input section of the pause menu).

The timing window for Clifford's Star Guard (Parry) has been increased.

Some interactions, specifically Cone-Rushing a crate from below, have been improved.

Various level design improvements, the most notable of which are altered ending sections for Metropolis Woods and Midnight Harbor.

Changed some physics stuff and whatnot that should hopefully improve performance.

Fixed some small bugs, visual issues, and other stuff that was just bothering me (Hopefully I didn't add any new bugs, please let me know if I did).