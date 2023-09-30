 Skip to content

Danger Cliff update for 30 September 2023

Version 1.1.0 Update

Version 1.1.0 Update · Build 12269943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch is out for Danger Cliff with a whole bunch of QOL improvements!

  • Clifford's downward rush has been altered slightly to make it easier to use and it now has a shortcut button (can be changed in the Input section of the pause menu).

  • The timing window for Clifford's Star Guard (Parry) has been increased.

  • Some interactions, specifically Cone-Rushing a crate from below, have been improved.

  • Various level design improvements, the most notable of which are altered ending sections for Metropolis Woods and Midnight Harbor.

  • Changed some physics stuff and whatnot that should hopefully improve performance.

  • Fixed some small bugs, visual issues, and other stuff that was just bothering me (Hopefully I didn't add any new bugs, please let me know if I did).

  • Other stuff I probably forgot about.

Changed files in this update

