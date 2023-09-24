Build 0.302 - Full Beta Now Live!

Hi all,
Since Next Fest myself and Sarah have been working hard to lock down a near-feature-complete Early Access Beta - and it's finally ready.
This is it! We're looking for you (yes you!) to come back in and playtest it as much as you can before release, which is just around the corner (honestly, the date is not public yet but it's scarily close!).
- Can you play the game through to completion (complete all product orders up to and including Farming Quadrant)? And tell me via F1 or in discord how we can improve balance?
- This week espeically, can you build some Space Rigs and give me your save game? We need to get as many cool looking Rigs as we can to put in the trailer, which is filiming 2nd Oct. Ask me in Discord for the cheat key info to assist in this.
Check out the changelog below,
Al.
Space Trash Scavenger | Beta 0.302:
Systems
- Multiple save load slots
- Automates autosave and backup history per world (as per Valheim)
- Player can enter start seed for new game
- Skip intro check
- Ultrawide screen support (NextFest feedback)
- Opt out of game analytics option
- Aim assist option
- Tutorial skip option
- A* pathfinding for drones - enables navigation around space rig, asteroids and inside mines/spaceships
QoL
- Inventory Take all, fill and stack buttons (NextFest feedback)
- Pin recipe
- Hotbar has 10 slots (instead of 8)
- Packing tool and non-trash item auto-pickup adds to hotbar (NextFest feedback)
- and many more smaller things
Player
- Updated flight and grapple gun physics so player can swing while grappling (like spiderman)
- Added IK to head spotlight direction
- Player interact only when crosshair is on object (NextFest feedback)
Game metastructure/progression
- Goal is to fulfil ScavCorp product orders and jump through multiple quadrants to get to the rendezvous point
- Start in mineral rich quadrant and must build quadrant specific jump drives to progress
- Quadrants introduce new “biomes”: mining and farming
- New salvage sector types: asteroid cluster and shipyard
- New galactic map icons and tool tip behaviour
Environment
- Added new spaceship type - freighter class:
- Procedural interiors with multiple levels
- Four sizes of ship and multiple colour schemes
- Added props (gangways, pumps, landing pads etc) to mineral and generic asteroids
- Added more mining asteroid types, industrial sector props and interior pieces to mine proc gen
- Added more farming asteroid types with grass, atmosphere and more farming props
- Loot crates are destructible
- Added explosive barrels
Combat
- Reduced enemy aim accuracy (NextFest feedback)
- Added “eye shot”
- New buffs: time dilation, crit hit boost, damage resist
- Added grenades
Space rig
- Added space rig flight!
- More cubes add to space rig mass and require more thrusters to move
- Rig takes damage from collision with asteroid and big trash during flight
- Updated space rig base cube, walls, floors and roofs to look more sci fi (and less like an oil rig now base is movable)
- Updated factory conveyors to function while flying
Automation
- Updated the way products are manufactured:
- Five machines used for crafting products: BioTank, ChemForge, Furnace, Assembler and Factory
- Each machine can make multiple products
- Designed product pathway: 17 products added, some require resources only available in later quadrants
Tech
- Trash vac levels 2 and 3
- Trash-tor beam (picks up nearby trash and pulls to the base)
- Turrets level 2 and 3 (and turrets will target and shoot destructible trash)
- Flight control unit
- Thruster and fuel
- Laser rifle level 2 and 3
- Grenade
- Clarity (time dilation buff item)
- Resist (damage resistance buff item)
- Solar cube level 2 and 3
- Medbay level 1, 2 and 3
- Power console
- Atomizer level 2 and 3
- Industrial quadrant gate/permit
- Farming quadrant gate/permit
- Door keys (some ships are locked)
- Alien runestones (Gteth collection quest)
- Historical data disks (Junker collection quest)
Quests/NPCs
- Added ScavCorp product orders per sector
- Added monoliths and scientist NPC (G’Teth) quest line
- Amended X’Attyk questline for new products
- Additional dead scav build grapple quest
- Added rival junker NPC and historical data quest line and locked spaceships
- Collection quest lines continue across sectors
Tutorial
- Added hints to sector goals so tutorial instructions visible after dialogue closed
