Build 0.302 - Full Beta Now Live!

Hi all,

Since Next Fest myself and Sarah have been working hard to lock down a near-feature-complete Early Access Beta - and it's finally ready.

This is it! We're looking for you (yes you!) to come back in and playtest it as much as you can before release, which is just around the corner (honestly, the date is not public yet but it's scarily close!).

Can you play the game through to completion (complete all product orders up to and including Farming Quadrant)? And tell me via F1 or in discord how we can improve balance?

This week espeically, can you build some Space Rigs and give me your save game? We need to get as many cool looking Rigs as we can to put in the trailer, which is filiming 2nd Oct. Ask me in Discord for the cheat key info to assist in this.

Check out the changelog below,

Al.

Space Trash Scavenger | Beta 0.302:

Systems

Multiple save load slots

Automates autosave and backup history per world (as per Valheim)

Player can enter start seed for new game

Skip intro check

Ultrawide screen support (NextFest feedback)

Opt out of game analytics option

Aim assist option

Tutorial skip option

A* pathfinding for drones - enables navigation around space rig, asteroids and inside mines/spaceships

QoL

Inventory Take all, fill and stack buttons (NextFest feedback)

Pin recipe

Hotbar has 10 slots (instead of 8)

Packing tool and non-trash item auto-pickup adds to hotbar (NextFest feedback)

and many more smaller things

Player

Updated flight and grapple gun physics so player can swing while grappling (like spiderman)

Added IK to head spotlight direction

Player interact only when crosshair is on object (NextFest feedback)

Game metastructure/progression

Goal is to fulfil ScavCorp product orders and jump through multiple quadrants to get to the rendezvous point

Start in mineral rich quadrant and must build quadrant specific jump drives to progress

Quadrants introduce new “biomes”: mining and farming

New salvage sector types: asteroid cluster and shipyard

New galactic map icons and tool tip behaviour

Environment

Added new spaceship type - freighter class:

Procedural interiors with multiple levels

Four sizes of ship and multiple colour schemes

Added props (gangways, pumps, landing pads etc) to mineral and generic asteroids

Added more mining asteroid types, industrial sector props and interior pieces to mine proc gen

Added more farming asteroid types with grass, atmosphere and more farming props

Loot crates are destructible

Added explosive barrels

Combat

Reduced enemy aim accuracy (NextFest feedback)

Added “eye shot”

New buffs: time dilation, crit hit boost, damage resist

Added grenades

Space rig

Added space rig flight!

More cubes add to space rig mass and require more thrusters to move

Rig takes damage from collision with asteroid and big trash during flight

Updated space rig base cube, walls, floors and roofs to look more sci fi (and less like an oil rig now base is movable)

Updated factory conveyors to function while flying

Automation

Updated the way products are manufactured:

Five machines used for crafting products: BioTank, ChemForge, Furnace, Assembler and Factory

Each machine can make multiple products

Designed product pathway: 17 products added, some require resources only available in later quadrants

Tech

Trash vac levels 2 and 3

Trash-tor beam (picks up nearby trash and pulls to the base)

Turrets level 2 and 3 (and turrets will target and shoot destructible trash)

Flight control unit

Thruster and fuel

Laser rifle level 2 and 3

Grenade

Clarity (time dilation buff item)

Resist (damage resistance buff item)

Solar cube level 2 and 3

Medbay level 1, 2 and 3

Power console

Atomizer level 2 and 3

Industrial quadrant gate/permit

Farming quadrant gate/permit

Door keys (some ships are locked)

Alien runestones (Gteth collection quest)

Historical data disks (Junker collection quest)

Quests/NPCs

Added ScavCorp product orders per sector

Added monoliths and scientist NPC (G’Teth) quest line

Amended X’Attyk questline for new products

Additional dead scav build grapple quest

Added rival junker NPC and historical data quest line and locked spaceships

Collection quest lines continue across sectors

Tutorial