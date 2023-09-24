 Skip to content

Akasha Playtest update for 24 September 2023

Minor patch 0.11.2 with polish and a few bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12269867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added physics for character hair
Added dynamic NavMesh generation, allowing enemies to pass through areas where fog walls used to be
Maze walls now cast shadows for better lighting atmosphere
Fixed a bug where joining the same match a second time does not correctly populate your loadout
Fixed the hurtbox on Slammer type robot
Decreased movement speed by 20%

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2560811
