Added physics for character hair
Added dynamic NavMesh generation, allowing enemies to pass through areas where fog walls used to be
Maze walls now cast shadows for better lighting atmosphere
Fixed a bug where joining the same match a second time does not correctly populate your loadout
Fixed the hurtbox on Slammer type robot
Decreased movement speed by 20%
Akasha Playtest update for 24 September 2023
Minor patch 0.11.2 with polish and a few bug fixes
Added physics for character hair
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update