Antiquitas update for 24 September 2023

Antiquitas v1.31.0 Released

Build 12269856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a lot of issues and adds the Challenges feature, compete with other players for resource production. See full notes here:

https://www.ape-apps.com/viewpage.php?p=47675

