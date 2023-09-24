 Skip to content

Beast Blasters update for 24 September 2023

September 24, 2023 Update - 1.3.19

Build 12269828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Re-added revised player shadow system
  • Side by side perspective (1st / 3rd) is remembered across entering and exiting vehicle and closing and opening the game
  • Fixed problem where Gulp kept gulping way too loudly (turned gulping volume down)

