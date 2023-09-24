- Re-added revised player shadow system
- Side by side perspective (1st / 3rd) is remembered across entering and exiting vehicle and closing and opening the game
- Fixed problem where Gulp kept gulping way too loudly (turned gulping volume down)
Beast Blasters update for 24 September 2023
September 24, 2023 Update - 1.3.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2479441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update