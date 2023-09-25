 Skip to content

Tangle Tower update for 25 September 2023

Relax to the sounds of Tangle Tower's new music player!

Share · View all patches · Build 12269797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

At SFB Games, we're very proud of Tangle Tower's outstanding original score by Raphael Benjamin Meyer, and we know from the number of people who listen to it monthly that our players agree that it’s brilliant. With tracks ranging from the epic to the eerie, it brings to life the peculiar world of Tangle Tower. So, we have created a standalone player option in the game, so you can enjoy the soundtrack at your leisure. Curl up with a good book and wallow in the melancholic melody of ‘The Music Room’. Set yourself up to study to the symphonic sounds of ‘Penelope Pointer’ or chop carrots to the cheery strains of ‘Fifi Fellow’.

The new music player is available for free, from today, for all game owners and can be accessed from the title screen menu. Each track is linked to an area of the game, and you'll unlock them as you visit each area. Already have save data? Then the tracks will be unlocked already!

Will you be able to resist the soundtrack of Tangle Tower?

WHILE YOU’RE HERE…

We’ve also released Tangle Tower on mobile platforms so you can play your favourite colourful detective game on-the-go. The mobile versions come complete with the same music player as this update, as well as all the mystery solving goodness you could expect from a Detective Grimoire game.

Check out Tangle Tower on iOS
Check out Tangle Tower on Android

