Big update - v0.4.0 - Endless mode!

Hello to all my playtesters, I have not abandoned you~

I've been working away on a new game mode and today it is presentable. There's a couple more things I want to do with it so it's not completely finished, but it's in a good state to start getting your feedback on it and see if there's any bugs. The full patch notes are below.

Please check it out and let me know what you think! Have fun!

--------- Patch Notes

--- New feature: Endless mode

Clear endless randomly generated levels in an arcade rogue-like game mode!

Levels reuse existing campaign mode levels but with entirely generated waves

Choose a soda hero to play for the run

Swap weapons by picking up new weapons in the level

Acquire character upgrades for the run by leveling up through collecting money

Don't like an upgrade? reroll it!

Get score bonuses for taking no damage or beating the level quickly

Endless mode uses separate save files from campaign mode

A few more planned features for the mode in the future: High scores, soda unlock challenges, more UI/Feedback tweaks, progression system for unlocking items/weapons, achievements

--- Big changes:

Increased prices of all shops in campaign mode to make money more valuable

new soda regen character upgrade, stacks with the accessory (slightly lowered the effect of the accessory, but power of regen will be more with both equipped)

New/more item descriptions for everything!

--- Small changes:

Feedback for fully cleared levels

Lots of new death messages

Rebalanced bubble gun a little bit

Tanky enemies have had their HP reduce by a lot, and can now be knocked back

new start screen menu

adjusted layout of control settings in the controls menu

a couple new settings

Lots of misc bug fixes

If you have ideas or feedback for endless mode please share them here or on the Discord!

φ(゜▽゜*)♪

Cole