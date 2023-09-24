 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 24 September 2023

Patch notes 24/09/2023 23:10

Patch notes 24/09/2023 23:10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All changes and fixes are applicable to existing saves, unless stated otherwise.

  • Fix: Numpad enter key submits actions like normal enter
  • Fix: missing input in messaging app
  • Fix: Bank Balance mission password difference bug fixed (NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Fix: Bank Balance mission better generator fit for current player in-game situation (NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Changed: MetaExploits price increased (NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Changed: MetaExploits not always plays a music upon start
  • Changed: networkAnalyzer can accept both IP and Hostname to work with --host parameter
  • Changed: networkAnalyzer order services by port
  • Changed: type "reject" in mission messaging input to abort mission - this is a temporary workaround
  • Changed: added notification when email attachment is downloaded and saved locally
  • Fix: scp upload for "/" folder
  • Changed: allowed to get police fine higher than player money amount, player goes to debt
  • Fix: notes scroll to the top when notepad focused back is fixed

Next update will consist of new missions and new mission types, game generator adjustments and improvements in data, as well as another set of fixes.

