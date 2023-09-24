Patch notes 24/09/2023 23:10

All changes and fixes are applicable to existing saves, unless stated otherwise.

Fix: Numpad enter key submits actions like normal enter

Fix: missing input in messaging app

Fix: Bank Balance mission password difference bug fixed ( NEW GAME ONLY )

) Fix: Bank Balance mission better generator fit for current player in-game situation ( NEW GAME ONLY )

) Changed: MetaExploits price increased ( NEW GAME ONLY )

) Changed: MetaExploits not always plays a music upon start

Changed: networkAnalyzer can accept both IP and Hostname to work with --host parameter

Changed: networkAnalyzer order services by port

Changed: type " reject " in mission messaging input to abort mission - this is a temporary workaround

" in mission messaging input to abort mission - this is a temporary workaround Changed: added notification when email attachment is downloaded and saved locally

Fix: scp upload for "/" folder

Changed: allowed to get police fine higher than player money amount, player goes to debt

Fix: notes scroll to the top when notepad focused back is fixed

Next update will consist of new missions and new mission types, game generator adjustments and improvements in data, as well as another set of fixes.