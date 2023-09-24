 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 24 September 2023

Update 87 - More artisans, character attribute levelling and a new marble type

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This update contains the following changes:

  • Mortimer and an unknown black market trader can be found in the workshop. For now they only have one deal each, more deals will be added.
  • You require Survivor Level 3 to trade the new marble type. It adds 7% damage per marble but enhancing is risky...
  • Each character now has a Primary and Secondary attribute that's initially set to 10% and 5%. Some characters don't have a Secondary attribute and the percentage can also be lower.
  • The Primary and Secondary attributes can be levelled - Primary can go from 10 to 20% and Secondary from 5% to 10%. In order to get the highest value you need to reach level 200. It's calculated as follows: Primary is normally level x 0.1 and Secondary is level x 0.05

For those of you who have Survivor level 3, good luck getting your best weapons to +21%

Till later,
André

