Update 87 - More artisans, character attribute levelling and a new marble type

24 September 2023

Mortimer and an unknown black market trader can be found in the workshop. For now they only have one deal each, more deals will be added.

You require Survivor Level 3 to trade the new marble type. It adds 7% damage per marble but enhancing is risky...

Each character now has a Primary and Secondary attribute that's initially set to 10% and 5%. Some characters don't have a Secondary attribute and the percentage can also be lower.

The Primary and Secondary attributes can be levelled - Primary can go from 10 to 20% and Secondary from 5% to 10%. In order to get the highest value you need to reach level 200. It's calculated as follows: Primary is normally level x 0.1 and Secondary is level x 0.05

For those of you who have Survivor level 3, good luck getting your best weapons to +21%

