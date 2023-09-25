The 1.0 Update

New Captain: The 1.0
-
The hacker known as "The 1.0" can seize control of enemy vessels and turn them into allies, while her ship's cloaking technology allows her to vanish from enemy radar with unparalleled stealth.
-
Unlock Captain The 1.0 by Winning A Champion Victory with 11 Captains
-
Upgrades
- The 1.0 Hacking Beam - Max Hacking Beams, Hacking Damage Multiplier & Hacking Hull Multiplier (3 Levels)
- The 1.0 Cloaking - Seconds Of Not Moving To Cloak Ship (3 Levels)
- The 1.0 Shields - Shield Recharge Per Second When Not Moving & Shield Recharge Delay (3 Levels)
- Super Hacking Beams - Max Hacking Beams, Hacking Damage Multiplier & Hacking Hull Multiplier (3 Levels)
-
Added Space Cube Upgrades, Unlock Missions & Steam Achievements
New Weapon: Hacking Beam
-
Hacking Beams target enemies within the Green Hacking Range Circle
-
Hacking stops if the hacked enemy leaves the Hacking Range
-
Hacks
- Hacked Red Ship, White Ship, Bat Rocket, Squid, Shooter & Mini Elite Enemies turn into allies, attacking other enemies and can be manually aimed
- Hacked Mine, Seeking Bomb, Planet Attack & Elite Enemies will apply damage against themselves
-
Increase the number of Hacking Beams through Upgrades (Max 14)
-
Manual Aiming causes hacked enemies to form a half circle shield in front of the player ship
-
Upgrades
- Max Hacking Beams (5 Levels)
- Hacking Damage Multiplier (6 Levels)
- Hacking Hull Multiplier (4 Levels)
- Hacking Range (Optional) (4 Levels)
- Hacking Beam Overclock - Hacking Damage Multiplier & Hacking Hull Multiplier
New The 1.0 Loyalty Challenge: Green City
- Earn a Solo Victory with The 1.0 to unlock the Green City Challenge
- Location: Green City
- Enemy Speed Multiplier 1.5
- Enemy Hull Multiplier 2
- Gold Per Pickup -0.85
- New 3D background
- New music track
- 1 New enemy type
- New Loyalty icon will replace Solo after earning a Green City Victory
- To play, select The 1.0 as the Captain then select Green City from the Select A Challenge screen
Loyal Crew The 1.0
- Get a Green City Challenge Victory with The 1.0 to unlock
- Loyal Crew The 1.0 can immediately join the crew at the start of a run
- The 1.0 must not be Banished to join your crew
Select Captain Screen
- Captains have been split into two rows, featuring larger icons to highlight them & making it easier to navigate
Super Magnet Outpost
- Need to collect 5 Super Magnets to unlock the outpost instead of 10
Weapon Range
- Offset the starting range of Gold Magnet, Fire Balls and Hacking Beam so they don't overlap
In-game Upgrades
- Added a visual effect to the Convert & Reroll Buttons to show they've been clicked
- Same effect added to to the Time Cube Shop Reroll button
Elite Time Destroyer
- Increased Elite Time Destroyer's movement speed in Endless mode to match speed in other game modes
Options Menu
- Fix - Pressing either ESC or Back should save option selections
General
- Display Photosensitivity Warning when the game is loading
- Only Playstation and Switch controllers mute other gamepad input (Unity Double Input Bug Workaround)
- Optimized build size
- Added a black gradient to Captain profile pictures to ensure smooth transition of image to background
- Changed how music loading is handled to increase speed of Splash Screen loading
- Removed 'Pop' sound effect that was played when main menu loads
- Fix - Warp Gate animated effect not playing when main menu starts
Changed files in this update