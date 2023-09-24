Version 1.3.18 Released

Work continues on Chapter 3. All the voice is recorded now and in the process of being mastered. In the meantime we keep moving forward with fixes and quality of life improvements
Changes from v1.3.13 to 1.3.18
Minor Features
- Tutorial 3 is now available.
- Tile flagging is now mouse draggable.
- Options is now accessible from the pause menu.
Changes
- Tweaked tutorial 2 and 3 animations.
- Radio uses a new channel with voice volume.
- Implemented audio "ducking" when radio and characters talk at the same time, improving audio clarity.
- Hot for Sensei achievement moved to tutorial 3
Bug Fixes
- Fixed portrait narration soft-lock.
- All narrations now have Auto turned on.
- Tutorial puzzles, notifications and particle effects no longer leak into the background.
- Puzzle HUD buttons no longer leak when exiting picture puzzles.
- Fixed Auto button being highlighted incorrectly (no, really, its fixed this time).
- Game expiration no longer causes a soft-lock.
Changed files in this update