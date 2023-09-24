Version 1.3.18 Released

Work continues on Chapter 3. All the voice is recorded now and in the process of being mastered. In the meantime we keep moving forward with fixes and quality of life improvements

Changes from v1.3.13 to 1.3.18

Minor Features

Tutorial 3 is now available.

Tile flagging is now mouse draggable.

Options is now accessible from the pause menu.

Changes

Tweaked tutorial 2 and 3 animations.

Radio uses a new channel with voice volume.

Implemented audio "ducking" when radio and characters talk at the same time, improving audio clarity.

Hot for Sensei achievement moved to tutorial 3

Bug Fixes