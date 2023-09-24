Spooky Bonus + Update on Future Plans

New Free Carpet and Rug Design

It's that time of the year for spooky movies (and spooky puzzles!). To get in the spirit we have added a free bonus some of you might recognize from a certain hotel.

This new design is free for everyone and can be applied to the floors or rug!

To select it enter customize room, choose floors or rug, and select it from the drop-down menu at the top.

Like all of our materials you can change the color of everything to use in your room design in many different ways.

Future Plans: Supporter DLC

We have a lot of updates planned for the future. Improved lighting, variable sized rooms, multiple puzzles simultaneously, different piece cuts and more!

However to get to all of that we need more time. The game has been doing well, so well that we are close but not close enough to be able to spend more time working on the game and less time on our day jobs.

To push us over the hump we will be releasing a supporter DLC with lots of fun extras!

It will be available in the future for $9.99 for anyone that wants to help support further updates.

We have been having a lot of fun coming up with fun extras to include in the pack and will be posting updates as we work on it.

First up, stickers!

The pack will contain a bunch of stickers to choose from and place anywhere in the room!

Fully multiplayer compatible, players can stick them in rooms they visit where they will be saved with the room and remain even when you leave the game! (Host may choose to limit stickers at their discretion)

These are designed for minimal performance impact so you can sticker bomb the room!

Stickers shown are early tests and not necessarily what will be in the final release. We are creating many as we speak and have some extra surprises to show as well.

Lastly the previous update changed a lot with the underlying code and there have been some people with infrequent crashes.

I haven't been able to find the cause or duplicate on my end yet so I have uploaded a debug version that will give more information in the crash logs. If you are experiencing game crashes feel free to test with this version and post your crash log on the steam forum or our discord.

To access this version right click the game and select properties then select it from the Betas tab:

There is one caveat. Debug versions of Unreal do not save to the usual place but instead in the game directory. To change this and use your existing save games you must put "-INSTALLED" in the launch options in steam.

We have more to reveal and some surprises with the pack and stickers. I'll be posting updates as we work on it.

Happy Puzzling!