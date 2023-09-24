 Skip to content

Mechabot Defender update for 24 September 2023

Big update is on the way

Hey everyone! It's been a while; life's been pretty crazy for me over the last 6 months and I haven't really had the opportunity to work on the game, but I'm just finishing up a big update which will be out TOMORROW.

I'm not going to go into detail here, as the update hasn't been released on the main branch yet, and there will be a separate post containing all of the patch notes. HOWEVER, you can now play the latest update of the game on the BETA BRANCH (right click the game in your library > properties > betas > select the beta branch)

I need all the feedback I can get in order to catch any bugs or problems this new build might have before it's published to the main branch in time for the Steam SHMUP Fest, so I'd love to hear from you.

I want to thank everyone that has kept an eye on this game for their patience, I hope you like the update.

Cheers,
Spargit

