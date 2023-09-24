 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 24 September 2023

Build 0.301

Build 0.301

  • Space rig takes damage colliding with ships, asteroids and wreckage
  • Can mouse look around while piloting rig
  • Balance rig drag and rotation speed
  • New product icons and models
  • Balanced player gravity
  • Cannot build snapping machines on walls now
  • Dying while flying rig exits rig fly mode correctly
  • Escape exits rig flying mode
  • Update walls and window rotation axis
  • Cannot enter fly rig while in hover build mode
  • Power console faces forward
  • Space rig doors close automatically after 15 secs
  • Increase rig door use collider size
  • Fixed rotate axis for doors and walls and windows
  • Correct enemy migration to avoid gas giant
  • Account for sparks spawn null error on exploding barrels
  • Cannot atomise keys or data disks
  • Correct credit wallet having misleading recipe description
  • Do not show junker start story if encountered on an asteroid
  • Improve monolith text

