Build 0.301

Changes from yesterday.
- Space rig takes damage colliding with ships, asteroids and wreckage
- Can mouse look around while piloting rig
- Balance rig drag and rotation speed
- New product icons and models
- Balanced player gravity
- Cannot build snapping machines on walls now
- Dying while flying rig exits rig fly mode correctly
- Escape exits rig flying mode
- Update walls and window rotation axis
- Cannot enter fly rig while in hover build mode
- Power console faces forward
- Space rig doors close automatically after 15 secs
- Increase rig door use collider size
- Fixed rotate axis for doors and walls and windows
- Correct enemy migration to avoid gas giant
- Account for sparks spawn null error on exploding barrels
- Cannot atomise keys or data disks
- Correct credit wallet having misleading recipe description
- Do not show junker start story if encountered on an asteroid
- Improve monolith text
Changed files in this update