Map Editor and Gamemode Rotation

- New map editor (No way to host matches with custom maps yet)
- Gamemodes now automatically rotate every 7 days
- Player cards now show on round end
- New Gamemode: Team Deathmatch
- Tiger Hunt: Can now win by killing queen or by capturing circle in the center
- Players below rank 25 are now weighted lower for matchmaking
- Optimized map loading
- Fixed login not always working in Firefox
- Fixed win/draw issue with free for all gamemodes
- Fixed players sometimes spawning at map center in free for all gamemodes
- Fixed killfeed in Tank Game
- Weighted XP more for picking best replay at end of match
- Improved shell rendering with low FPS
- Increased Tigress, Panthera, and ANT-57 barrel length
This updates biggest feature is the map editor (Editor button is on the Battle screen at the bottom center). Anyone can create a map and test it right in game. There is no way to host the maps yet but eventually I want to add a way to host custom games along with player made maps. You can get help with map making on our Discord!
