STUG update for 24 September 2023

Map Editor and Gamemode Rotation

Build 12269380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New map editor (No way to host matches with custom maps yet)
  • Gamemodes now automatically rotate every 7 days
  • Player cards now show on round end
  • New Gamemode: Team Deathmatch
  • Tiger Hunt: Can now win by killing queen or by capturing circle in the center
  • Players below rank 25 are now weighted lower for matchmaking
  • Optimized map loading
  • Fixed login not always working in Firefox
  • Fixed win/draw issue with free for all gamemodes
  • Fixed players sometimes spawning at map center in free for all gamemodes
  • Fixed killfeed in Tank Game
  • Weighted XP more for picking best replay at end of match
  • Improved shell rendering with low FPS
  • Increased Tigress, Panthera, and ANT-57 barrel length

This updates biggest feature is the map editor (Editor button is on the Battle screen at the bottom center). Anyone can create a map and test it right in game. There is no way to host the maps yet but eventually I want to add a way to host custom games along with player made maps. You can get help with map making on our Discord!

Changed files in this update

