Map Editor and Gamemode Rotation

New map editor (No way to host matches with custom maps yet)

Gamemodes now automatically rotate every 7 days

Player cards now show on round end

New Gamemode: Team Deathmatch

Tiger Hunt: Can now win by killing queen or by capturing circle in the center

Players below rank 25 are now weighted lower for matchmaking

Optimized map loading

Fixed login not always working in Firefox

Fixed win/draw issue with free for all gamemodes

Fixed players sometimes spawning at map center in free for all gamemodes

Fixed killfeed in Tank Game

Weighted XP more for picking best replay at end of match

Improved shell rendering with low FPS

Increased Tigress, Panthera, and ANT-57 barrel length

This updates biggest feature is the map editor (Editor button is on the Battle screen at the bottom center). Anyone can create a map and test it right in game. There is no way to host the maps yet but eventually I want to add a way to host custom games along with player made maps. You can get help with map making on our Discord!