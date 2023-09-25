PC Editor (Beta) And NEC: New York – Trenton Timetable Update

Hello folks,

Tomorrow is the big day! Not only is Train Sim World 4 released, but with it comes a slew of additional updates to some of your favourite content. Full details will be provided in tomorrow’s update notes, but we know you’re champing at the bit to know about, in particular the status of the PC Editor (Beta) and Trenton Timetable update.

PC Editor (Beta)

First thing’s first: we're pleased to say, The Train Sim World PC Editor (Beta) will launch tomorrow, with the full launch of Train Sim World 4. It will be available from the Epic Store – searching ‘Train Sim World PC Editor’ should take you to the download page.

We’ll be doing some live streamed masterclasses on how to get the best out of the tool over the coming weeks, but we can’t wait for you to try it out for yourself, with the tools our team use. Please check out the Editor FAQs – and make sure you’re sharing your tips, tricks, and questions to our dedicated Editor forum.

As a final note, the Editor is in a beta format, and therefore liable to changes and amendments. We recommend that, whilst we’re working with you on building and amending the tool that you try out its various functionalities and let us know your thoughts – larger-scale projects (ie. Route-building) are something we’d recommend when the tool is a little further progressed.

NEC: New York – Trenton New Timetable

The team have been doing a great job of updating the Trenton timetable – which will be released tomorrow, with the game mega-update.

The updated timetable sees:

(many) more NJT playable and AI services

Long Island Rail Road AI layer added

Amtrak AI services added

Adding around FIVE TIMES the services from the original timetable (just over 2,000 playable and AI services).

Players can choose the new timetable, or the existing Train Sim World 3 timetable ('reduced' timetable). For best performance, we strongly recommend that if you are on the following platforms, you select the following timetables:

PS4/Xbox One/Xbox Series S – use the original TSW3 timetable (reduced timetable)

– use the original TSW3 timetable (reduced timetable) PS5/Xbox Series X/PC - use the updated timetable

Depending on your hardware, you may choose to play on the reduced timetable, if you’re struggling with performance – as in certain locations, it can be very demanding on your system.

As mentioned last week, we have had to manage content with performance, so AI freight will not be part of the launch build for all players.

Progress is NOT shared between the normal and reduced Trenton timetables, as the experience is so different. Your existing progress should map onto the reduced timetable.

East Coast Main Line Patch

In case you missed it, we’ve launched our first post-release content patch, focusing on East Coast Main Line – in particular, AWS alarm volume, Azuma audio tweaks, and Azuma PIS tweaks.

We’ve also provided a reduced timetable for Gen-8 players, for when compatible content layers become available, in the same format as above.

View the full ECML change log.

Compatible content

We expect all compatible content to start rolling out from launch time (15:00 UTC consoles, 17:00 UTC PC), but it may take a little while for it all to roll out. We can’t wait to see what chaos you can create with Free Roam Mode, and also the layers launching to enhance your experience of the core TSW4 routes.

Thank you for all of your feedback and amazing screenshots so far, we've really enjoyed reading and seeing them. Roll on tomorrow!