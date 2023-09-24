 Skip to content

Input Chaos update for 24 September 2023

[.4.2] Patches and Features : Damage System

Share · View all patches · Build 12269201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Camera move rate is now sync with physics cycle, resulting in a much more fluid image even with high speed movements.
  • Tuning camera moves (height, target, speed...)
  • Redesigned damage system : better physics for damages, all weapon's damage reviewed.
  • New balance for health, stamina and player's stats : globally less health damage for longer rounds, and more stamina recovery for more engaging fights.
  • Removed overheat. players no more lost stamina when attacking. (replaced by discreet per-damage dedicated anti-spam system)
  • Chains bounds are more springly to allow easier escapes when players are blocked in.
  • Reviewed hit fx on robots (visuals more dynamic).
  • Laser wall bounds do only stamina damage, and lasers look less large.
  • Fixed ai not attacking with punch when too near of opponent.
  • Review of sword pose when equiped

