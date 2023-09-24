- Camera move rate is now sync with physics cycle, resulting in a much more fluid image even with high speed movements.
- Tuning camera moves (height, target, speed...)
- Redesigned damage system : better physics for damages, all weapon's damage reviewed.
- New balance for health, stamina and player's stats : globally less health damage for longer rounds, and more stamina recovery for more engaging fights.
- Removed overheat. players no more lost stamina when attacking. (replaced by discreet per-damage dedicated anti-spam system)
- Chains bounds are more springly to allow easier escapes when players are blocked in.
- Reviewed hit fx on robots (visuals more dynamic).
- Laser wall bounds do only stamina damage, and lasers look less large.
- Fixed ai not attacking with punch when too near of opponent.
- Review of sword pose when equiped
Input Chaos update for 24 September 2023
[.4.2] Patches and Features : Damage System
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2137352 Depot 2137352
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update