 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Gorilla Quest update for 24 September 2023

Update notes for v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12269175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where chase sequence in lab can't end
  • Made chase sequence in lab easier
  • Made various small dialogue changes
  • Redid some bad art

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2565731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link