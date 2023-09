Version 1.0501

🎯 [Fleet Commander] The Latinum (used to buy units) is now user-defined between 1 and 50000 (previously locked at 20000).

🎯 [Fleet Commander] Units are now placed in a straight line when the "Count" variable is set to higher than 1.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash related issue that could occur for clients when playing the Fleet Commander mode against a friend.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few UI-related issues with the Fleet Commander mode.