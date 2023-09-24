Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #6

Share · View all patches · Build 12269007 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 18:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Hunters!

Another batch of improvements to the first Major Update we dropped last week.

Change Log:

Colonnade levels you up faster in the beginning and gives you more gold.

Reduced all Weapon Slots level requirement by 1.

Increased Base Collect Distance.

Decreased a bit of the Rifle's reload time.

Added "Run and 2x Monsters" to the Button hints on the HUD.

Rifle is the first weapon you play the game with, before unlocking the Character Selection.

Keep the hunt going!