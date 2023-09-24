Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #6

Hello Hunters!
Another batch of improvements to the first Major Update we dropped last week.
Change Log:
- Colonnade levels you up faster in the beginning and gives you more gold.
- Reduced all Weapon Slots level requirement by 1.
- Increased Base Collect Distance.
- Decreased a bit of the Rifle's reload time.
- Added "Run and 2x Monsters" to the Button hints on the HUD.
- Rifle is the first weapon you play the game with, before unlocking the Character Selection.
Keep the hunt going!
