Vampire Hunters update for 24 September 2023

Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #6

Update #4 Hotfix #6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hunters!

Another batch of improvements to the first Major Update we dropped last week.

Change Log:
  • Colonnade levels you up faster in the beginning and gives you more gold.
  • Reduced all Weapon Slots level requirement by 1.
  • Increased Base Collect Distance.
  • Decreased a bit of the Rifle's reload time.
  • Added "Run and 2x Monsters" to the Button hints on the HUD.
  • Rifle is the first weapon you play the game with, before unlocking the Character Selection.

Keep the hunt going!

