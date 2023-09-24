 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Milfy Cases: Damsels in Distress update for 24 September 2023

Added French, Traditional Chinese machine translations

Share · View all patches · Build 12268995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hopefully this has less bugs than the update from yesterday, I've added French and Traditional Chinese machine translations to the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2296591 Depot 2296591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link