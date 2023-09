Share · View all patches · Build 12268975 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Chapter 3 comes to a close! This patch includes the following:

Levels 14 and 15

Two new enemy types and a boss

Re-balances to older enemies, including new attack patterns

Level updates and fixes, mainly to Chapters 1 and 3

Lots of texture and animation upgrades

Have fun with the new content and be sure to give feedback, more is coming very soon!