GameUpdate

Greatly optimized the lag in the later stages.
At least the 4090 shouldn't lag like a PowerPoint presentation now...
Added new upgrade trees
Gravel Engulfed
, rolling stones advancing through quicksand.
More gravel, and bigger and coarser rolling stones~
Melodic Break
Causing enemies to resonate and sing along,
High-frequency attack enhancer, super strong AOE in the later stages
Chime Shock
, Melodic Break advancement
Easier triggering of chorus, more additional effects
Changed files in this update