GameUpdate

Build 12268974 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 17:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Greatly optimized the lag in the later stages.

At least the 4090 shouldn't lag like a PowerPoint presentation now...

Added new upgrade trees

Gravel Engulfed

, rolling stones advancing through quicksand.

More gravel, and bigger and coarser rolling stones~

Melodic Break

Causing enemies to resonate and sing along,

High-frequency attack enhancer, super strong AOE in the later stages

Chime Shock

, Melodic Break advancement

Easier triggering of chorus, more additional effects