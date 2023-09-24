V0.5.4 Beekeeper Update

Hello everyone!

This new update brings some changes regarding game balance, but most importantly it introduces our new addition to the roster:

New character: Beekeeper

This unlockable character joins the battle with 3 new tools and a special companion that radically changes her gameplay.



New feature: Magnet Shard

This rare item will now appear during new runs, collect it to draw all the water in the map right to you!

Misc changes:

New challenges (along with new Steam Achievements) have been added to the game. The Progress screen is not in its final state yet, it will be revised and expanded for the early access release;

Projectile sprites are now mirrored when shot on the left side instead of being rotated.

Balance changes:

Enemies amount have been generally increased throughout the whole run;

Enemies can now spawn both closer and farther than before;

Cactus, shrubs and trees spawn points have been rearranged, and cactus now yield more water units;

It’s now required to stay for a very short time in proximity to vegetable companions to collect them.



Join our Discord server and stay tuned for our future announcements, we'll show our roadmap to early access release and 1.0!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429310/

Did you like the Prologue? Don't forget to add Noxious Weeds to your wishlist!💚