- Behave of boss in area 1 changed
- Decreased the HP of trees slightly
- Decreased damage of "beam of death" slightly
- Increased townhall souls from 1 every minute to 5 every minute per building level
- Portal spawned enemies now don't drop souls anymore
- All souls on the area get now destroyed when the boss spawns
- Bugfix: Fixed description of daggers.
- Bugfix: Crash in the area when you upgraded townhall
- Bugfix: Layers fixed (resources were above player)
- Many more bugfixes
Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 24 September 2023
Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.026
Patchnotes via Steam Community
