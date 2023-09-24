 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 24 September 2023

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.026

Share · View all patches · Build 12268949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Behave of boss in area 1 changed
  • Decreased the HP of trees slightly
  • Decreased damage of "beam of death" slightly
  • Increased townhall souls from 1 every minute to 5 every minute per building level
  • Portal spawned enemies now don't drop souls anymore
  • All souls on the area get now destroyed when the boss spawns
  • Bugfix: Fixed description of daggers.
  • Bugfix: Crash in the area when you upgraded townhall
  • Bugfix: Layers fixed (resources were above player)
  • Many more bugfixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2469791 Depot 2469791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link