Lootun 0.9.0.10 Update Notes

Lootun update for 24 September 2023

Build 12268909

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.9.0.10 Changelog 24.09.23

General:

  • Added information on Auto Target Modes to the Game Mechanics -> Character page in the Glossary.
  • Added information on the Suppress, Immune, and Untargetable combat statuses to the Game Mechanics -> Combat page in the Glossary.

Balance:

  • The Ancient Yeti's Chilling Fog ability will no longer remove the active Taunt.
  • Taunts can no longer be applied while the Untargetable status is active.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a sync issue that could occur when moving Gems around the in the Gem Grid.
  • Fixed a text issue with the Game Mechanics -> Enchant page in the Glossary.

