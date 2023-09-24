Lootun 0.9.0.10 Update Notes

0.9.0.10 Changelog 24.09.23
General:
- Added information on Auto Target Modes to the Game Mechanics -> Character page in the Glossary.
- Added information on the Suppress, Immune, and Untargetable combat statuses to the Game Mechanics -> Combat page in the Glossary.
Balance:
- The Ancient Yeti's Chilling Fog ability will no longer remove the active Taunt.
- Taunts can no longer be applied while the Untargetable status is active.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a sync issue that could occur when moving Gems around the in the Gem Grid.
- Fixed a text issue with the Game Mechanics -> Enchant page in the Glossary.
Changed files in this update