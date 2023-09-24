Version 1.34 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Tweak keyboard input settings that may improve response for keyboard character movement
- When using a controller, the action button will now activate any possible interaction with the item you are holding (reading letters, viewing card, etc).
- When holding Wallpaper tile, can now interact with walls 2 tiles away (so can change wallpaper behind fireplace or things you cannot move out of the way)
Bugs
- Pull up seed no longer works in training area (interfering with tutorial to call back pet)
- Virtual Falls Simulation event no longer freezes before starting (regression)
- Critters now move/run in Virtual Falls event
- NPC’s face the proper way in benches (regression)
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Raining in greenhouse
- Caterpillars spawning in sky tiles
Changed files in this update