 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 24 September 2023

Version 1.34 Alpha patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12268888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Tweak keyboard input settings that may improve response for keyboard character movement
  • When using a controller, the action button will now activate any possible interaction with the item you are holding (reading letters, viewing card, etc).
  • When holding Wallpaper tile, can now interact with walls 2 tiles away (so can change wallpaper behind fireplace or things you cannot move out of the way)

Bugs

  • Pull up seed no longer works in training area (interfering with tutorial to call back pet)
  • Virtual Falls Simulation event no longer freezes before starting (regression)
  • Critters now move/run in Virtual Falls event
  • NPC’s face the proper way in benches (regression)

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • Caterpillars spawning in sky tiles

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2603341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link