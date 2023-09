Share · View all patches · Build 12268852 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

We went to Tokyo Game Show! 🎮🇯🇵

And we had a fantastic time! Here are some pics and impressions from the show: 📸🤩







A huge shout-out and Thank you to VEGA and Pochi for cosplaying and being our beautiful Sirens during the event! 🙌💃

VEGA on Twitter/X:

https://twitter.com/vega_mao

Pochi on Twitter/X:

https://twitter.com/gs_pochi