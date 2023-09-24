- New playable character "Letalis"
- Fully implemented system of collectible sets, with upgrades available through the shop
- Arena selection feature added
- Per-character trophies to win
- 40 achievements available that unlock bonuses and upgrades
- Extra upgrades added to the common, rare and legendary pools
- Weapon synergies improved
Cosmic Coliseum: Prologue update for 24 September 2023
The Big Drop
