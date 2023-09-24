 Skip to content

Cosmic Coliseum: Prologue update for 24 September 2023

The Big Drop

Build 12268778

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New playable character "Letalis"
  • Fully implemented system of collectible sets, with upgrades available through the shop
  • Arena selection feature added
  • Per-character trophies to win
  • 40 achievements available that unlock bonuses and upgrades
  • Extra upgrades added to the common, rare and legendary pools
  • Weapon synergies improved

