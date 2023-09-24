Applied a fix for issue where the player may get stuck on the menu screen
Changed the “Restart Game” text in the settings menu to now read “Main Menu”
Artifact update for 24 September 2023
Artifact – 0.79.12 Release and Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Applied a fix for issue where the player may get stuck on the menu screen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2082271 Depot 2082271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update