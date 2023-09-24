 Skip to content

Artifact update for 24 September 2023

Artifact – 0.79.12 Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12268768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Applied a fix for issue where the player may get stuck on the menu screen
Changed the “Restart Game” text in the settings menu to now read “Main Menu”

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2082271 Depot 2082271
