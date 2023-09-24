More Bug Fixes! Special Operations Now Available!

Special Operations Level 1 will now correctly be unlocked if you have already beaten Normal Campaign mode! You may need to re-enter the Main Menu for the fix to apply.

Leaderboards will now correctly show scores, unless for whatever reason (DC/Lag) it fails to download the scores from the steam servers 5 times.

Made adjustments to the Special Operations menu so I can start adding lots of new levels in the future! At the moment, SpecOps lvl 6 and 7 are mainly bonus content that needs reworking to be better (got a good idea of how to improve them massively).