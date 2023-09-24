 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 24 September 2023

Patch + Cosmetics + Heist Planner

Share · View all patches · Build 12268751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Noot noot!

We're here with an update that should fix most crashes and some performance issues. The Heist Planner is being remade too, and we're showing off an early version of the new look. 50 new cosmetics have also been added!

New Cosmetics

  • Nature Penguin Skin
  • Stone Penguin Skin
  • Ice Penguin Skin
  • Anime Eyes
  • Shutter Glasses
  • Backpack
  • Sun Hat
  • Horn
  • Cap (backwards)
  • Belt
  • Belt and Holster
  • Long Beak
  • Clown Shoes
  • Spooky Sheet
  • Soft Serve
  • Medical Visor
  • Simple Dress
  • Slippers
  • Neck Towel
  • War Paint
  • V-neck Shirt
  • Walrus Tusks
  • Turban
  • Futuristic Visor
  • Angry Brows
  • Goatee
  • Knife in the Back
  • Collar
  • Sprout
  • Wireless Earpiece
  • Fish Suit
  • Ponytail
  • Fez
  • Silly Glasses
  • Medal
  • Headset
  • Arrow Through Head
  • Toque
  • Axe
  • Paper Hat
  • Pointy Ears
  • Bracelets
  • Avocado Suit
  • Fish Flops
  • Cyborg Helmet
  • Flower
  • Demonic Eyes
  • Snail Shell
  • Watch
  • Fireguin Helmet
  • Mushroom Hat

Best of noots to all of you!

Changed files in this update

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time Windows Depot 1451481
  • Loading history…
The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time macOS Depot 1451482
  • Loading history…
The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time Linux Depot 1451483
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link