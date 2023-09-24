Patch + Cosmetics + Heist Planner

Noot noot!

We're here with an update that should fix most crashes and some performance issues. The Heist Planner is being remade too, and we're showing off an early version of the new look. 50 new cosmetics have also been added!

New Cosmetics

Nature Penguin Skin

Stone Penguin Skin

Ice Penguin Skin

Anime Eyes

Shutter Glasses

Backpack

Sun Hat

Horn

Cap (backwards)

Belt

Belt and Holster

Long Beak

Clown Shoes

Spooky Sheet

Soft Serve

Medical Visor

Simple Dress

Slippers

Neck Towel

War Paint

V-neck Shirt

Walrus Tusks

Turban

Futuristic Visor

Angry Brows

Goatee

Knife in the Back

Collar

Sprout

Wireless Earpiece

Fish Suit

Ponytail

Fez

Silly Glasses

Medal

Headset

Arrow Through Head

Toque

Axe

Paper Hat

Pointy Ears

Bracelets

Avocado Suit

Fish Flops

Cyborg Helmet

Flower

Demonic Eyes

Snail Shell

Watch

Fireguin Helmet

Mushroom Hat

Best of noots to all of you!