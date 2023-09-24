Patch + Cosmetics + Heist Planner

Noot noot!
We're here with an update that should fix most crashes and some performance issues. The Heist Planner is being remade too, and we're showing off an early version of the new look. 50 new cosmetics have also been added!
New Cosmetics
- Nature Penguin Skin
- Stone Penguin Skin
- Ice Penguin Skin
- Anime Eyes
- Shutter Glasses
- Backpack
- Sun Hat
- Horn
- Cap (backwards)
- Belt
- Belt and Holster
- Long Beak
- Clown Shoes
- Spooky Sheet
- Soft Serve
- Medical Visor
- Simple Dress
- Slippers
- Neck Towel
- War Paint
- V-neck Shirt
- Walrus Tusks
- Turban
- Futuristic Visor
- Angry Brows
- Goatee
- Knife in the Back
- Collar
- Sprout
- Wireless Earpiece
- Fish Suit
- Ponytail
- Fez
- Silly Glasses
- Medal
- Headset
- Arrow Through Head
- Toque
- Axe
- Paper Hat
- Pointy Ears
- Bracelets
- Avocado Suit
- Fish Flops
- Cyborg Helmet
- Flower
- Demonic Eyes
- Snail Shell
- Watch
- Fireguin Helmet
- Mushroom Hat
Best of noots to all of you!
