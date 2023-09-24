Update version v1.01.021 contains a minor patch for Scene 56 which was previously not available and allows you to unlock the Angela sex scene with the answers
In scene 38 with Eric "Consider dating Angela" and
Scene 56 Angela Office "Convince Angela of Chemistry"
Thanks to user Maclord40k for reporting this issue
Office Affairs update for 24 September 2023
Office Affairs Update version v1.01.021
