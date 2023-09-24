Update to Version 1.0.9 - WARMAP Updates Phase One Continued

Phase one of the WARMAP updates continues with further tweaks and scenario additions.

First of all is the tweaks to the menu for the WARMAP. This update finally realizes the intended functionality of the WARMAP by randomly selecting 3 scenarios for each Defcon level; which actually have more than 3 scenarios but this will help reduce the likelihood that players will try to grind one specific scenario and hopefully reduce the likelihood that players will get bored with the number of available scenarios.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39072433/78775cd135e71ce0f3a5ef4aca96e9a87ab16952.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39072433/a7691159d9b402763b55d9d09ad2b594458245b8.png)[/url]

The scenarios on the WARMAP are intended to feel more like sorties in a much larger operation where in you, the player, are being tasked with a single objective, or a small set of objectives to complete that push the war effort on that node as opposed to pushing forward a story narrative.

More story missions are indeed coming and I'm currently working with some folks to get the voice acting done up so that I can move into scripting those missions as soon as possible.

This weeks update also includes 2 new scenarios :

Mining Rig Defense : Defend a vessel in space as it conducts asteroid capture operations. This scenario is only available on space nodes, but is playable on all of those space nodes for each faction, with availability of the scenario changing from one DefCon level to another depending upon who owns the node.

Armored Column : Assist a small team of Republic Special Forces who have managed to pin down an armored column moving mobile SAMs through a chokepoint. Then exfiltrate the SpecFor team from the sector. This scenario is only available on Independent or Confederacy held nodes.

This update also saw some tweaks to terrain textures and the additional of large flora, or trees, on some maps. None of these new tree additions have colliders on them so you don't have to worry about crashing into them but you may find that they provide an extra layer of challenge with regards to positively identifying targets outside of your radar range and obscuring your vision when those targets are closer.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39072433/6b29a4120503a3fa904a5d9c53905ed88cfd2c86.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39072433/b8b14a2ac1494b566dbb79621d628154b7116c42.png)[/url]

Last but not least, the debacle with Unity's pricing model seems to be more or less over not completely undone. As such the pricing for Frontiers Reach and future Unity based games will be coming back down although not to the original 20 USD price tag. I will try to enact this as soon as possible.