- Characters can now heal minor injuries in two locations in the world.
- A small day counter message now appears at the start of each new day.
- Fixed an issue where some NPCs would slide while swapping their weapons.
- Default health regeneration out of combat has been doubled.
- Other game polishing improvements.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 24 September 2023
Content and polishing patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
