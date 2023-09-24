 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 24 September 2023

Content and polishing patch

Build 12268561

  • Characters can now heal minor injuries in two locations in the world.
  • A small day counter message now appears at the start of each new day.
  • Fixed an issue where some NPCs would slide while swapping their weapons.
  • Default health regeneration out of combat has been doubled.
  • Other game polishing improvements.

