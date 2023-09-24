 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Leylines update for 24 September 2023

Leylines, now available on Linux

Share · View all patches · Build 12268548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leylines is now available for Linux. This has been tested on Ubuntu 22, and it will most likely run on any recent or semi-recent distro that supports the Allegro library.

Aside from that, this patch includes bugfixes as follows,

  • Fix closing certain popups by clicking beside them.
  • Fix custom portrait thumbnails.
  • Fix keyboard shortcuts in wizard creation and editor.
  • Fix switching to windowed mode at runtime.
  • Fix worker count when starting a new scenario.
  • Increase morale effect of ghosts.

Changed files in this update

Leylines Content Depot 585821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 585822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link