Leylines, now available on Linux

Leylines is now available for Linux. This has been tested on Ubuntu 22, and it will most likely run on any recent or semi-recent distro that supports the Allegro library.
Aside from that, this patch includes bugfixes as follows,
- Fix closing certain popups by clicking beside them.
- Fix custom portrait thumbnails.
- Fix keyboard shortcuts in wizard creation and editor.
- Fix switching to windowed mode at runtime.
- Fix worker count when starting a new scenario.
- Increase morale effect of ghosts.
