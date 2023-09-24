Ukrainian translation added

Hi everyone \o/

Just writing a quick post to let you know that I’ve uploaded a new build of To Have and to Hold. This build fixes up a couple of typos which were present in the English script, and it also (more importantly) contains a full Ukrainian translation by vrsstk, which was edited by Lacki23. Their hard work is very much appreciated, and I hope more people can enjoy this story!

As always, please let me know if you find any typos, bugs, or any other problems in the build, and I’ll try to fix them up as soon as I can.

Thank you for your continued support! It’s appreciated!